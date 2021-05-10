The 25 Best Comic and Graphic Novel Fairytale Retellings

A prince enlists a dressmaker to help make his fashion dreams come to life. The only problem is, nobody else can know. And while Prince Sebastian — and all of Paris society — loves the beautiful creations Frances pieces together for him to wear as Lady Crystallia, revealing the seamstress behind the dresses might also mean revealing Sebastian himself. But is it really worth hurting someone he loves just to hide who he truly is? A heartfelt and encouraging reimagining of a Cinderella story where the prince has just as much to gain from revealing his true self as the young dressmaker.