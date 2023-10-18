20 Boo-Tiful Halloween Stationery Items

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Carina Pereira

If you’re anything like me, you don’t need a reason to buy stationery, but having a reason to do so certainly helps! With Halloween just around the corner, what better excuse — sorry, I mean, reason — to surround yourself with cute and practical Halloween stationery, notebooks, notepads, pens, and more? Even if you already have enough stationery — is that even a thing — you probably don’t have enough Halloween stationery or, let’s face it, new Halloween stationery. So now is the right time to stock up.

After all, even if you’re not a student or a teacher (or someone who requires stationary for their work), you never know when inspiration may strike, so it’s better to be prepared. From notebooks to pencils and journals, I looked up the prettiest Halloween stationery items to fill up your office of dreams. And, if you’re the type who likes a bit of DIY, I even added a few printable options for you!

Halloween Notebooks And Journals If you’ve ever wanted to own a seasonal witchy notebook, this one screams Halloween (pun intended). $22.

I truly enjoy collecting stuff with Sheet Ghosts, so this notebook is right up my alley — fun but with a hint of a threat to it. $11.

This notebook has a handy spiral spine but a more gothic look to it. $20.

If you want a journal to obsess over, let me direct you to this amazing leather-bound one, with the tarot card The Lovers as its cover. Gorgeous. $18.

Halloween Letter Writing Sets I know not many people write letters anymore, but isn’t this beautiful set just a fantastic way to (re)start? $9.

This is another writing set that all of you witches will definitely appreciate! $14.

Halloween Postcards And Notepads This notepad set is the cutest! $14.

And if you always enjoy sending seasonal greetings, these postcards are a great option! $8.

These coffin-shaped notepads with prints of skulls should not be adorable, but they are. $6+.

Halloween Pens And Pencils Four choices of Halloween pens to carry with you anywhere you go. $12.

And if you really need a different pen for each day of the week, we’ve got you! $13.

These pencils look simple, but they will make a great Halloween addition to any stationery set. $10.

Halloween Paper clips And Erasers Coffin paper clips aren’t just fun, they are a must! $6.

If you liked the Halloween-themed pencils above, you need to match them with these cool erasers. $7.

Printable Halloween Stationery This is a letter set, and it comes with three different designs. For those who prefer a lighter Halloween look. $5.

As I mentioned above, I love “sheet ghosts” and am, therefore, absolutely obsessed with these printable notepads. $2.

There was a time in my life when I collected anything with owls in it. I’m past that, but I couldn’t resist these Halloween owls printable cards. $2.

These printable notebook sheets are perfect for taking note of all of your Halloween plans. $2.

And if you prefer small little notes, these are colourful and cute without losing that Halloween vibe. $5.

Can’t get enough of Halloween sets? Great, because we got more! Like these paper goods and these bookish Halloween decorations!