witchy writing set
Book Fetish

20 Boo-Tiful Halloween Stationery Items

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

If you’re anything like me, you don’t need a reason to buy stationery, but having a reason to do so certainly helps! With Halloween just around the corner, what better excuse — sorry, I mean, reason — to surround yourself with cute and practical Halloween stationery, notebooks, notepads, pens, and more? Even if you already have enough stationery — is that even a thing — you probably don’t have enough Halloween stationery or, let’s face it, new Halloween stationery. So now is the right time to stock up.

After all, even if you’re not a student or a teacher (or someone who requires stationary for their work), you never know when inspiration may strike, so it’s better to be prepared. From notebooks to pencils and journals, I looked up the prettiest Halloween stationery items to fill up your office of dreams. And, if you’re the type who likes a bit of DIY, I even added a few printable options for you!

Halloween Notebooks And Journals

Photo of a notebook with spiral spine, the cover is a bookshelf filled with books with bats, pumpkins, skulls on the shelves, all with an orange hue.

If you’ve ever wanted to own a seasonal witchy notebook, this one screams Halloween (pun intended). $22.

Photo of a black notebook with a pen placed next to it. The notebook has a sheet-ghost in the cover and the text, in purple and yellow, List of people to haunt.

I truly enjoy collecting stuff with Sheet Ghosts, so this notebook is right up my alley — fun but with a hint of a threat to it. $11.

Photo of a notebook with a spiral spine placed on a table with some paper next to it, and some pens and sunglasses above it. The cover shows a skull placed on top of some books with flowers behind it.

This notebook has a handy spiral spine but a more gothic look to it. $20.

Photo of a leather-bound journal showing two skeletons half embracing each other representing the VI tarot card, the lovers

If you want a journal to obsess over, let me direct you to this amazing leather-bound one, with the tarot card The Lovers as its cover. Gorgeous. $18.

Halloween Letter Writing Sets

Photo of a writing set, the pages have skulls and flowers and plants on them.

I know not many people write letters anymore, but isn’t this beautiful set just a fantastic way to (re)start? $9.

Photo of a writing set with loose sheets, envelopes and wax seals, with different designs such as bones, a snake tooth, mushrooms, pumpkins and books.

This is another writing set that all of you witches will definitely appreciate! $14.

Halloween Postcards And Notepads

Photo of four notepads one with a pumpkin shaped candy basket with the text trick or treat, one with the text Thanks boo and a ghost, one a haunted house and one with three pumpkins.

This notepad set is the cutest! $14.

Photo of a set of Halloween-themed postcards

And if you always enjoy sending seasonal greetings, these postcards are a great option! $8.

Photo of a skull covered with lace and on top of the lace there are two notepads, one small and one big, shaped like a coffin and with printed skulls on them.

These coffin-shaped notepads with prints of skulls should not be adorable, but they are. $6+.

Halloween Pens And Pencils

Photo of four Halloween themed pens placed on a table.

Four choices of Halloween pens to carry with you anywhere you go. $12.

Photo of seven Halloween themed pens for each day of the week.

And if you really need a different pen for each day of the week, we’ve got you! $13.

Photo of 5 different pencils with Halloween text on it.

These pencils look simple, but they will make a great Halloween addition to any stationery set. $10.

Halloween Paper clips And Erasers

Photo of a bunch of black and white paper clips shaped like a coffin strewn across a table.

Coffin paper clips aren’t just fun, they are a must! $6.

Photo of four erasers: a ghost, a pumpkin, a bat and a candy placed on a table.

If you liked the Halloween-themed pencils above, you need to match them with these cool erasers. $7.

Printable Halloween Stationery

Photo of three types of printable Halloween letter paper, one with a cat, pumpkin, and skull, one with potions and one with a branch with flowers placed next to each other

This is a letter set, and it comes with three different designs. For those who prefer a lighter Halloween look. $5.

Photo of notepad sheets to print with ghosts on the margins, one with the words Boo Boo Boo next to it and the others holding hearts.

As I mentioned above, I love “sheet ghosts” and am, therefore, absolutely obsessed with these printable notepads. $2.

Images of several printable cards with owls, with a Halloween theme.

There was a time in my life when I collected anything with owls in it. I’m past that, but I couldn’t resist these Halloween owls printable cards. $2.

Photo of two printable notebook sheets next to each other, they are black and purple with a background of a forest at night with pumpkins

These printable notebook sheets are perfect for taking note of all of your Halloween plans. $2.

Image of three Halloween printable sticky notes. One has a frame with yellow, with skulls and pumpkins, other has a prink frame with skulls, bats, and pumpkins, and the other has lines with a to-do list text and two skulls with a rainbow and flowers.

And if you prefer small little notes, these are colourful and cute without losing that Halloween vibe. $5.

Can’t get enough of Halloween sets? Great, because we got more! Like these paper goods and these bookish Halloween decorations!