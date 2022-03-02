The Perfect Goods and Gifts for Grammar Nerds

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There’s privilege and supremacy in proper grammar. Grammar is, like so many other things, a construct and human-made, meaning that it isn’t meant to be forever static. It’s dynamic and shifts and changes as we better understand communication and when we accept that English is varied, is imperfect, and is a challenging language to learn, whether it’s our native tongue or not.

That said, being nerdy about grammar — as opposed to judgmental about it — is fun. I love nerding out about things like semicolons, about the serial/Oxford comma, parallel construction, and more. I’ve even got an ampersand tattoo, symbolic because I love what it looks like, what it stands for, and what it means for me as a writer (I won’t go into the history of the ampersand, which I’ve already covered).

Find below a collection of goods and gifts for grammar nerds. There will be no shame-inducing goods here — no, being a stickler for grammar is not akin to a group known for genocide and no, you’re not superior for being aware of certain rules that really and truly do not matter. Instead, this is about the joy of grammar and the beauty of symbols associated with it.

(And for what it’s worth, I know grammar and punctuation are two different things, but I’m marrying them under the singular “grammar” umbrella).

Gifts for Grammar Lovers

Do you give a fuck about an Oxford comma? Join the team with this sticker. $4

This shirt is dedicated to all of the grammar-loving Star Wars nerds among us. $15 and up.

I love when a troll says something like “your dumb” and I can relish in it. Alas, if you like grammar homophones, this pencil set is your jam. $9 for the set.

I consider myself decent with grammar, but this chart of grammar etymology and pieces is pretty…and pretty above my head. But I love how it looks and it’d be cool in a classroom or office. $150 and up, depending on size.

Sorry about the earworm you just got from this comma chameleon T-shirt. $25 and up.

This set of enamel pins lets you cheer the serial comma and grammar more broadly. $17.

The best part of this incredible grammar mug is that neither of the punctuation marks have ears, either. $17 and up, depending on size.

Whom cooks for you? Whom cooks for you all? This owl shirt is a hoot. $25.

If you wear a question mark pin, will people ask you questions all day? There’s only one way to find out. $10 and up.

These downloadable punctuation prints are a little snarky but also super fun. $5.

These teeny tiny little punctuation mark earrings are fun. $18 and up.

I’m here for the mod style punctuation print. This downloadable is $4.

Punctuate your notebooks or water bottles with a period. sticker. $4

Wear your love for punctuation with this adjustable cuff bracelet. $15.

One of the reasons grammar is so fun is that it’s packed with punny opportunities like the one in this downloadable print. $2

