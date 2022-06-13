Demon Slayer Merch to Keep You Flashy

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’ve watched the first season of Demon Slayer three times, saw the movie, and inhaled season two. Then decided I couldn’t wait for the next season to come out and read the manga to completion. I’m not alone in my love for the shounen series. It’s currently one of the most popular manga and anime series in the U.S. and worldwide. And when its movie Mugen Train came out in April 2021, it broke records as the highest grossing anime film ever.

For the uninitiated, Demon Slayer is a manga series that follows Tanjiro, a 13-year-old living in early 1900s Japan. After his father passes away, he helps support his mother and many siblings by selling charcoal to other villagers. But one day, he spends the night away from home and returns to find his family massacred and his sister, Nezuko, turned into a demon. He comes across a Demon Slayer and sets out to become one with the hopes of curing his sister.

As Tanjiro and Nezuko progress on their journey, they make friends and meet very colorful characters. The story has a few common elements found in many shounen series, but it still manages to feel fresh. There are no two characters alike, the fight scenes are beautifully animated, and the antagonists have some of the most heartrending backstories I’ve come across in anime. It can also be gruesome and is not afraid to kill a beloved character, making everything more urgent and high stakes.

