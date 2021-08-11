Which Kimetsu No Yaiba (Demon Slayer) Hashira Are You?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kimetsu No Yaiba, also known as Demon Slayer, has taken the world by storm recently and it’s no surprise.

The story of a young boy trying to save his sister who was turned into a demon, while he endures the trials and pain that comes with being a demon slayer, has touched the hearts of many with it’s heartwarming plot, great action scenes and profound character back stories.

The Kimetsu No Yaiba manga came to an emotional end last year, but with an ongoing anime series, a movie (Kimetsu No Yaiba: Mugen Train), spin-offs (Giyu Tomioka Gaiden and Kyojuro Rengoku Gaiden) and three light novels, it’s safe to say the Demon Slayer franchise isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

In the manga, the Hashira (Pillars) are the strongest and top ranking demon slayers, charged with finding a way to destroy the demons for good and protecting the lower ranked demon slayers. This is not an easy job as there have been countless Hashira before the generation we meet in the manga, most of who met their untimely deaths at the hands of demons.

Want to find out what type of Hashira you are? Flame, Insect, Water, Snake, Wind, Mist, Stone, Wind or Sound Hashira?

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Take the quiz below to find out which Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira you are. Be careful though, because once you’re a Hashira you have a huge duty to carry out.

P.S: If you haven’t read the manga, please be warned that there are spoilers in this quiz. Enjoy!