Comics A-Z: History from First Ladies to Justice

What, exactly, does the First Lady do? Is it all about picking a fancy dress for the Inaugural Ball and planning the White House Christmas decorations, or is there more to the job? In most cases, America’s First Ladies have made more of the job, taking the opportunity to act as ambassadors and activists, to bring progress to the heart of the nation and to lead by example.

While they often stand in their husbands’ shadows (at least that’s the way it’s gone thus far), many presidential wives made waves: Dolley Madison saved papers of state and a treasured portrait of George Washington when the British burned Washington in 1812; Jackie Kennedy restored the White House’s structure and grounds and sparked a resurgence in funding for the arts; and Michelle Obama changed entrenched thinking on public nutrition. And those are only three of the most prominent examples. Let’s not forget Hillary Rodham Clinton who worked to bring health care to all Americans while Bill Clinton was president and was, once he left office, elected a Senator, appointed Secretary of State, and ran as the Democratic nominee for President in 2016.

As times continue to change, the office will continue to evolve; understanding where it all began will always be essential.