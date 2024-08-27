THE ONION Back in Print, and Other Literary Library News

Katie's parents never told her "no" when she asked for a book, which was the start of most of her problems. She has a BA in Creative Writing from Lake Forest College and is working towards a master's degree in library science at U of I. She works full time at a public library reference desk in northern IL, specializing in readers’ advisory and general book enthusiasm, and she has a deep-rooted love of all things disturbing, twisted, and terrifying. (She takes enormous pleasure in creeping out her coworkers.) When she's not spending every waking hour at the library, she's at home watching Cubs baseball with her cats and her cardigan collection, and when she's not at home, she's spending too much money on concert tickets. Her hobbies include debating the finer points of Harry Potter canon, hitting people upside the head who haven’t read The Martian, and convincing her boyfriend that she can, in fact, fit more books onto her shelves. Twitter: @kt_librarylady

Here are all the literary links librarians should know about this week!

The Onion is back in print after over a decade!

George R.R. Martin shares another non-update about the status of Winds of Winter.

Summer 2024 romance novels to pick up before the season’s over.

5 new feel-good books to lift your spirits.

64 Canadian fiction books to read this fall.

Weekly picks from Crime Reads, LitHub, New York Times, Parade.

September picks from Barnes & Noble (adults, teens, children), Epic Reads, Star Tribune.

What Your Patrons Are Hearing About

The Instrumentalist – Harriet Constable (Guardian, New York Times)

Survival Is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde – Alexis Pauline Gumbs (New York Times, Washington Post)

The Stadium: An American History of Politics, Protest, and Play – Frank Andre Guridy (LA Times, Washington Post)

A Wilder Shore: The Romantic Odyssey of Fanny and Robert Louis Stevenson – Camille Peri (New York Times, NPR)

RA/Genre Resources

The admirable uncertainty of the antidetective novel.

Gossip as a literary genre.

On the Riot

New weekly picks to TBR.

The biggest book club books coming out this fall.

The most anticipated historical fiction books for the fall, according to Goodreads.

All Things Comics

On the Riot

10 of the best non-superhero comics made into movies.

8 punk manga that feel like a rebellion.

Audiophilia

7 audiobook series for seven-year-olds.

Book Lists, Book Lists, Book Lists

Children/Teens

12 diverse YA romance novels to swoon over.

Adults

Romance authors pick their top romance reads.

10 books from El Salvador and its diaspora.

7 novels that shine a light on overlooked women in history.

On the Riot

10 spooky middle grade reads for the bravest bookworms.

The best books about the ’80s and ’90s.

9 of the most polarizing science fiction books.

8 books from fantasy series that can work as standalones.

Level Up (Library Reads)

Do you take part in Library Reads, the monthly list of best books selected by librarians only? We’ve made it easy for you to find eligible diverse titles to nominate. Kelly Jensen has a guide to discovering upcoming diverse books, and Edelweiss has a new catalog dedicated to diverse titles, which is managed by Early Word Galley Chatter Vicki Nesting. Check it out!

