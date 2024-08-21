8 Books from Fantasy Series That Can Work as Standalones

Fantasy books are often published in trilogies or series. We delve into each one’s universe and analyze the magic system, which demands extensive details. As a result, many fantasy books must be part of a series, with the story continuing in several parts. For example, consider the Lord of the Rings series, which is divided into several volumes.

But the sight of stacks of fantasy books can be overwhelming sometimes. I, myself, am guilty of ignoring thick fantasy books of about 600-700 pages because I think I won’t be able to finish one in this lifetime. To get fully immersed into the story, it’s always necessary to start with book one, unless the author has written the series in such a way that you can skip ahead. Some fantasy series, fortunately, allow you to skip one or even two books. You can start with the second or third book, or you may have mistakenly read the second book and realized that the story can stand on its own, despite being part of a larger series. These fantasy books are quite uncommon, as most require readers to pick up the first book before proceeding to the next.