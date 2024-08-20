8 Punk Manga That Feel Like a Rebellion in Ink

Kate is a 2011 Drake University grad, where she received her BA in magazine journalism. A hopeless romantic with a cynical heart, Kate will read anything that comes with a content warning, a love triangle, and a major plot twist. Twitter: @katekrug Blog: http://snarky-yet-satisfying.com

Although I consider myself a pretty well-read person, I must admit that wrapping my head around punk subgenres has been a journey. Honestly, a decent part of my initial fascination came from the names: “steampunk” and “dieselpunk” sound so freaking cool that I had to see what was up.

So for anyone else who needs a little bit of a primer before the primer, the “punk” subgenres are typically defined by characters or narratives that are all about defying current societal norms, often starring characters who are on the fringes of society or for whatever reason are definitely not the Chosen Ones. But because rebellion and anti-establishment can happen basically everywhere and anytime, that’s where the many varieties of punk subgenres come in, from biopunk to silkpunk.