8 Punk Manga That Feel Like a Rebellion in Ink
Although I consider myself a pretty well-read person, I must admit that wrapping my head around punk subgenres has been a journey. Honestly, a decent part of my initial fascination came from the names: “steampunk” and “dieselpunk” sound so freaking cool that I had to see what was up.
So for anyone else who needs a little bit of a primer before the primer, the “punk” subgenres are typically defined by characters or narratives that are all about defying current societal norms, often starring characters who are on the fringes of society or for whatever reason are definitely not the Chosen Ones. But because rebellion and anti-establishment can happen basically everywhere and anytime, that’s where the many varieties of punk subgenres come in, from biopunk to silkpunk.
Punk subgenres transcend format: they can be found in films, prose novels, music, and manga — like these! I’ve selected a few punk subgenres to feature here: cyberpunk, steampunk, biopunk, decopunk, and solarpunk. For more information about punk subgenres, check out All the Punks! An Introduction and The Layer Cake of Science Fiction: A Sub-Genre Primer.
Cyberpunk
Akira, Vol. 1 by Katsuhiro Otomo
Set in a dystopian future in Neo-Tokyo, teen Tetsuo develops psychic powers after an accident linked to secret government experiments. He becomes a target for the government and a symbol for rebel groups. Alongside his best friend, Kaneda, they lead a youth rebellion against the corrupt government of Neo-Tokyo.
Chobits by CLAMP
In the future, personal computers, also known as Persocoms, have taken on human shape and are a normalized part of society. The story explores the complexities of human-Persocom relationships and begins when Hideki discovers “Chi,” an abandoned Persocom. This discovery tests the boundaries between humans and machines and what we know about artificial intelligence.
BLAME! by Tsutomu Nihei
Set yet again in a dystopian future, this time we’re in a mysterious megastructure only known as “The City.” We follow Killy, a quiet loner, who sets off on a search to find someone whose genes have been uncorrupted by the virus that took down the Netsphere. If you’re in it for the graphics over dialogue, this is the manga for you — Killy is a man (err, cyborg?) of very few words.
Steampunk
STEAM DETECTIVES by Kia Asamiya
In the aptly named Steam City, Narutaki works as a detective, solving crimes that plague the city. He’s not alone in this endeavor — accompanied by a handful of companions, including nurse Ling Ling and the robot Goriki, they take on various villains and their steam-powered weapons. The story plays into steampunk themes, featuring Victorian-era machinery and architecture and a blend of historical and futuristic elements.
FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST by Hiromu Arakawa
Desperate to bring their mother back from the dead, brothers Edward and Alphonse attempt an alchemical ritual that goes horribly wrong. Seriously banged up and bruised — in fact, one is essentially just a suit of armor — the brothers set off to find the Philosopher’s Stone, which they believe can heal their bodies. However, the journey won’t be easy, as it is rife with political and military conspiracies and implications of using alchemy for human experimentation.
Biopunk
NAUSICAA OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND by Hayao Miyazaki
Within a world that has been devastated by toxic environmental elements, we follow the titular Princess Nausicaä, from (you guessed it) the Valley of the Wind and her adventures within a largely uninhabitable world that has been overrun with creatures and she alone can understand. At its core is the message about technology’s effect on nature.
Decopunk
ROSE OF VERSAILLES by Riyoko Ikeda
Set during the French Revolution, this story features Marie Antoinette, the queen of France, and Oscar, the commander of the Royal Guard. Oscar, raised as a man to eventually take her father’s place in the Palace Guards, experiences inner turmoil regarding her identity and societal expectations. The story offers a unique interpretation of Marie Antoinette, whose tale has been widely recounted.
Solarpunk
ARIA: THE MASTERPIECE by Kozue Amano
We’ve had a lot of dystopian setups here, so let’s end on a positive note. On the planet Aqua, there is a utopian city of Neo-Venezia, where there is a concerted focus on sustainable living and living in harmony with nature. Our main character is Akari, who moves to the city with the intention of becoming an undine, essentially a tour guide via gondola. And if you are new to solarpunk, think of it as the optimistic counterpart to ecopunk.
