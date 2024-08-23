The Best Books About the ’80s and ’90s

Jaime Herndon finished her MFA in nonfiction writing at Columbia, after leaving a life of psychosocial oncology and maternal-child health work. She is a writer, editor, and book reviewer who drinks way too much coffee. She is a new-ish mom, so the coffee comes in extra handy. Twitter: @IvyTarHeelJaime

If there’s one hill I will die on, it’s that I am Gen X. Yes, I was born in 1980, but I am definitely a GenXer and snuck in right before the cutoff. But it’s more than the date. It’s a sense of shared cultural norms and touchstones and general attitudes. It’s one of those things that feels hard to define or explain, but you just know it.

My childhood was shaped by the Challenger disaster, the Lisa Steinberg case, the Tiananmen Square protests, Operation Solomon, the fall of the Berlin wall, and the AIDS activism of Ryan White and Elizabeth and Ariel Glaser. The movies Singles and Reality Bites are immediate core memories of teenage summers. Debbie Gibson was my first concert; I remember listening to Jet, Menudo, and The Party; and I remember when MTV actually played music. The Real World, the Riot Grrrl era, Rodney King and the Los Angeles Uprising, the OJ Simpson case, Columbine, Seinfeld, 90210…all of this was the backdrop to my childhood and adolescence.