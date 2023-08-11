Brave Books’ Storytime to Become Annual Event, But Was It Even Successful?: Book Censorship News, August 11, 2023

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen. View All posts by Kelly Jensen

Earlier this summer, I shared the news that Brave Books — a right-wing publisher creating books with a pro-God, pro-“Liberty” conservative angle authored by right-wing “stars” like Kirk Cameron — planned to do a nationwide storytime on August 5. People across the country who follow this publisher made room reservations at their local libraries to host these events under the banner of “free speech.” Hosting such storytimes at the public library would “prove” how much they are needed.

Right-wing conspiracy theorists have loved playing victim these last few years. They continue to claim their beliefs are under attack and that places like public libraries have been at the forefront of purposefully silencing them and have turned to indoctrinating children with a pro-LGBTQ+, anti-white agenda. We know this to be completely false and fabricated, but truth doesn’t get many clicks on Fox News or other such outlets. Truth also doesn’t allow washed-up stars and proud homophobes and insurrectionists to perpetuate their persecution complex. The Brave Books storytime was the perfect opportunity to prove some kind of point about their rights being squashed and that the masses are demanding more books and events at public libraries aligned with a single-minded, right-wing hate agenda.

But…how did the event actually go?

There is nothing on Brave Books’s website to suggest it was an overwhelming success. There are no photos from events that took place across the country, though their website claims that they’ll be hosting this as an annual event “to promote free speech and traditional values in public institutions.” They may have hosted 300 events in 46 states but a few wingnuts renting a room and sharing propaganda does not a success make.

According to journalist Steve Monacelli in the Texas Observer, some of the Texas events had a solid turnout, but others had fewer than 20 show up; he rightly points out that these same “free speech” defenders are those actively seeking to get books removed from the very facilities which allowed them to use the space for their prayer circles and bigotry-based book sharing. Monacelli points out on social media that the leader of the largest event in Texas has been photographed with a confederate flag and has been interviewed by the January 6 commission, claiming to be a member of the Oath Keepers — a truly upstanding citizen to put in front of children that the same people claim need to be kept pure and innocent.

The only other media coverage of the event comes from The Washington Examiner, a right-wing outlet dedicated to propping up the conspiracy theory de jour, as well as RedState and “Not Woke News.”

If anything, it furthers the reality that these events are not what people are clamoring for. They are not the overwhelming success that Christian nationalists want them to be because when people go to the library, they aren’t there to be bombarded with an agenda. Mainstream media would bend over backward to report on such events were they successful — they’re hungry for clicks, too, and mediocre events don’t drive that. Libraries, of course, are not and should never be “neutral” — a statement one local library made when I let them know that there would be a Brave Books even held in their facility (“we are neutral and do not discriminate against viewpoint” is what they said, in fact). But libraries are always political and they are never neutral. If they were truly neutral, they would have absolutely nothing on shelves and hold absolutely no events, whether they are in-house events or those from outside parties.

As it turns out, even when libraries allow blatantly political events to happen in their facilities, the people aren’t rushing in to attend them.

There is no squashing of free speech when a library has meeting room policies that require outside users to follow rules or meet particular criteria. No matter how much the Christian right claims victimhood and claims having their liberties taken from them, the reality is they’re choosing not to exercise their own rights. These people don’t want to do their job as law-abiding citizens — despite how much they claim to love the police, the law, and their god-given freedoms from the Constitution (see the fetishization of the Second Amendment in particular). They want libraries to eradicate any books or events outside of their own limited views so that they don’t need to do the work of talking with their kids about what they do and do not see as appropriate. They do not want to face the questions their children will inevitably ask about why they can’t borrow a book about pronouns or a book about the history of the Tulsa Massacre. Those require them to either blatantly lie to their kids or write scripts that make absolutely no logical sense. They worship at the altar of Fox News but when faced to talk for themselves, they can’t do so without the script handed to them by their favorite right-wing media source.

It’s so much easier to claim their rights are being trampled, rather than explain why or how they’re being taken. If you can scream loud enough and intimidate enough people — and intimidate who you think are the right people, like librarians or educators — then you don’t need to actually sit down and think about what you believe (see: January 6). You can spout the lies spoon-fed to you by your media outlets of choice and your heroes of choice.

Not thinking is much easier than spouting the thoughts handed to you. Forcing other people to defend their actions requires little on your end.

And when it comes to library workers and educators — among some of the most well-educated, thoughtful individuals — it’s easier to put the onus on them when your perspective is that of victim and it’s easier to keep changing the goalposts so you don’t have to do any of your own damn work.

Because at the end of the day, when you do the work, you see results that don’t support your claims.