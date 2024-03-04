7 Conversation-Starting Books to Read for Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and what better way to recognize it than by picking up some relevant books? In some ways, this is such a broad category that it can be overwhelming. Do any books by or about women count as Women’s History Month reads? I’m not here to be the arbiter on that, but I am here to recommend some books.

Specifically, I decided to focus in on conversation-starting books. These titles discuss topics relevant to the political reality of being a woman — particularly in North America — today. By learning more of the facts around things like data bias against women, the history of racism in the U.S., the role of queer women in the country’s history, and more, you can be better equipped to have conversations about the current political climate.