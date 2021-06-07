Though the book shares the same title with a Kelly Clarkson song, it isn’t about moving on from a toxic, romantic relationship.

Since You’ve Been Gone follows two friends named Emily and Sloane. When Sloane ghosts Emily one day — just vanishing without a trace — Emily is puzzled. A few weeks have passed when Emily receives a mysterious to-do list from Sloane, somewhat similar to this generation’s TikTok challenges. These are things that Sloane wants Emily to do like “kiss a stranger, “go skinny-dipping,” and “steal something.” Along the way, Emily meets Frank, who helps her tick off the items on the list during the summer.

Those who were ghosted by their best friends should pick up this charming and delightful young adult novel.