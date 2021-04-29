8 Bookish Self-Care Items for Mom

This book offers tactics to strengthen your mental well-being through quick daily prompts. It includes 366 different insightful prompts, powerful quotes, and encouraging affirmations to help you start every day with a sense of positivity and ready to take on the day.

This book also helps you target and discover what self care means for you with exercises that include writing down what you’re grateful for, taking a refreshing new route to work, or taking a breather from social media. There’s brief daily morning entries to help start your day, as well as themes for every month modeled after 12 different values that bolster self-care as you move through the year, including relationships, gratitude, simplicity, and discipline.

This is the perfect book to help you get organized and take some time for yourself out of the everyday.