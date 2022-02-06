Treat Your Pet This Valentine’s Day with Bookish Gifts

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you a pet owner (or if you prefer, a pet parent)? Chances are you like to spoil your furry friends just as much as your human friends, and there’s no time like Valentine’s Day to treat those beloved creatures.

Whether you’re going to give them special food — my cats get fancier canned food and I’ll probably treat the rabbit to some bonus dried pineapple — or you’re going to treat them to something more memorable, chances are you’re looking now and eager to make sure those goods arrive before the big day or week.

Chewy has been my go-to for all things pets for the cats for years. Since I have four and have had, at times, five, it’s been a lifesaver to get their food shipped directly to me. I treat my rabbit to a bimonthly subscription box with BinxBox, but I’m definitely poking around Chewy for some good gift ideas as well.

What better way to treat your pet (…and yourself) to the holiday of love than with some fun bookish pet gifts? Let’s see what’s out there. Note that nearly all of these are cat or dog specific, given they’re the most common household pets.

Bookish Valentine’s Goods for Your Beloved Pet

There will be a lot of fun comics themed goods in this roundup, including this retro comic bubble cat teaser. $5.

Do you want to give your dog some comic book style squeaky toys? You can! $4 for the set. There’s also a set of catnip toys.

Fido and Felix and whatever other pet you may own would love snuggling up in this Spider-Man bed. $35.

You can also snag a broader Marvel comic themed pet bed, too. $31.

Speaking of Marvel comics, here’s a buckle-style dog collar, perfect whether you’ve got a small dog or a very large one. Starting at $19. Grab the matching Marvel leash, too.

You can’t read the front of this book squeaky toy well in the picture — it was important to show off the cute dog — but it’s a spell book. Teach your pups some Tricks and Spells for $8.

I feel like this one ages me tremendously because I do remember when Snoopy moonlighted as Joe Cool. This is a fun blast from the past comic squeak toy. $15.

Send your dog after this fun Wonder Woman throw toy. $5.

You can snag a Catwoman moneybag catnip toy for your feisty feline or if you toggle over, there’s an option for four Catwoman cat toys. $7.

The publicity team behind the latest Spider-Man movie worked with the folks behind the dox subscription service BarkBox to create an entire Spider-Man themed box. Grab one as your first box with a new subscription (prices vary).

Don’t deny yourself some fun Valentine’s goodies, either. There’s a whole world of fun bookish pet lover gifts you’ll want to explore.