Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for July 25, 2022 Deals Jul 25, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Flatiron Books, publisher of Our Crooked HeartsToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Our Crooked Hearts. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 The Library of the Unwritten by A. J. Hackwith Get This Deal $6.65 A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas Get This Deal $1.99 The Seep by Chana Porter Get This Deal $1.99 A Hero Born by Jin Yong Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Worst Books to See on a Dating Profile When I'm Nostalgic for the '80s and '90s, I Read These Books A Map to the Best Treasure Hunting Mysteries 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now 10 Cozy Mysteries for a Gentle Thrill (+ a Bonus!) The Best Romance Books You've Never Heard Of