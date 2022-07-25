Riot Headline Book Riot Will Match Your Donation to the National Network of Abortion Funds
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for July 25, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Flatiron Books, publisher of Our Crooked Hearts

Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Our Crooked Hearts.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Library of the Unwritten
$1.99 The Library of the Unwritten by A. J. Hackwith
Get This Deal
A Court of Thorns and Roses
$6.65 A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Get This Deal
The Seep
$1.99 The Seep by Chana Porter
Get This Deal
A Hero Born
$1.99 A Hero Born by Jin Yong
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy