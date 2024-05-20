10 of the Best Recent Picture Books To Read With or Without Kids

Here at Book Riot, we believe in reading picture books as an adult. If you don’t have kids, or if your children are older, you may not have read a picture book in a long time — and that’s a shame. Picture books have beautiful artwork and moving messages. They’re also a great introductory point to learning something new — just pick up a nonfiction picture book for a primer! They can help you learn a new language if you read a bilingual picture book. They can help you with things you’re struggling with, including body acceptance and grief — after my dog died, I found the most helpful books were all aimed at children because they didn’t try to intellectualize the experience. Reading picture books is also a great way to practice self-care. It can help you relax, especially before bed, and it can remind you to acknowledge the little kid within.

That’s why task #11 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge is: Read a picture book published in the last five years. Why the last five years? Because often, adults only pick up the picture books they read as kids, which means the same handful of kids’ books show up time and time again at baby showers. The idea of this task isn’t to reread your favorite picture books from when you were a kid — though that’s a great way to spend an afternoon, too. Instead, it’s an invitation to explore the incredible picture books that are coming out now, especially because picture books have gotten a lot more diverse recently.