The Best New Book Releases Out May 21, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

As far as book releases, today has a lot going on. There are releases by a few prolific writers, like Nora Roberts’s romantic suspense Mind Games; Vanessa Riley’s historical romance, A Gamble at Sunset; and Stephen King’s new collection of horror stories, You Like It Darker.

If you’re down for short stories but want them sans the horror, there’s Coexistence by queer Indigenous author Billy-Ray Belcourt. There’s also more queer fiction — in the form of coming-of-age tales — in the addiction-laden Shae by Mesha Maren, and the early aughts-set In Tongues by Thomas Grattan (heads up that the latter features more of an adult coming-of-age situation).

You can also read about a woman who becomes reunited with her younger sister after their mother is deported back to Brazil in Wait by Gabriella Burnham, or about Daisy Ellery, and how she’s asked to get revenge against an abusive cop with her deadly pies in The Last to Pie by Misha Popp, the third in the cozy Pies Before Guys Mystery series.

Lastly, if you’re down for a fun, anachronistic samurai adventure set in Japan, YA graphic novel The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, illustrated by Faith Schaffer is also out.

The books below are also fire. There’s a new rom-com by Kevin Kwan (author of Crazy Rich Asians), an apocalyptic sci-fi mystery, tales of Hindu river goddesses, and so much more.

Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan Kevin Kwan, of Crazy Rich Asians fame, is back with another decadently funny romance with bougie boos. Rufus Leung Gresham is in a situation. You see, though he is the future Duke of Greshambury, there isn’t anything left in the Gresham Trust that hasn’t been eaten up by debt. His mom, a former supermodel trying to hold onto The BagTM, is trying to get him in on her scheming. If he can find a wealthy (future) wife at his sister’s upcoming luxury wedding, maybe he can salvage things. While there are certainly eligible bachelorettes there, like a French hotel heiress and a venture capitalist extraordinaire, Rufus can’t stop thinking of his firmly middle-class neighbor, Eden Tong. But all of the considerations for his future partner get put on hold when a volcano erupts during wedding events, and some of the family’s business gets aired out.