Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for November 22, 2023 Deals Nov 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan Get This Deal $2.99 Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston Get This Deal $1.99 Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $1.99 Mortal Follies by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $5.99 The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella Get This Deal $1.99 In His Keeping by Maya Banks Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 100 Best Books of 2023, According to the New York Times The Best Books You've Never Heard Of (Fall 2023) The Best New Book Releases Out November 21, 2023 The Best Books of 2023, According to NYPL The Best Books of 2023 The Best Books of 2023, According to Harper's BAZAAR