Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for November 15, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting
$1.99 A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting by Sophie Irwin
Get This Deal
The Duke Who Didn't
$4.99 The Duke Who Didn't by Courtney Milan
Get This Deal
The Cruise
$0.99 The Cruise by Caroline James
Get This Deal
Kamila Knows Best
$2.99 Kamila Knows Best by Farah Heron
Get This Deal
Luck and Last Resorts
$1.99 Luck and Last Resorts by Sarah Grunder Ruiz
Get This Deal
His Holiday Crush
$0.99 His Holiday Crush by Cari Z
Get This Deal