Romance Deals Book Riot's Romance Deals for April 27, 2022 Deals Apr 27, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Farrar, Straus and GirouxToday's edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Farrar, Straus and Giroux $1.99 The Devil Wears Black by L.J. Shen by L.J. Shen Get This Deal $1.99 Something So Sweet by Joy Avery Get This Deal $1.99 Boyfriend: A Moo U Hockey Romance by Sarina Bowen Get This Deal $1.99 Key Witness by Christy Barritt by Christy Barritt Get This Deal