Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for April 27, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Today’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Farrar, Straus and Giroux

The Devil Wears Black by L.J. Shen
$1.99 The Devil Wears Black by L.J. Shen by L.J. Shen
Get This Deal
Something So Sweet
$1.99 Something So Sweet by Joy Avery
Get This Deal
Boyfriend: A Moo U Hockey Romance
$1.99 Boyfriend: A Moo U Hockey Romance by Sarina Bowen
Get This Deal
Key Witness by Christy Barritt
$1.99 Key Witness by Christy Barritt by Christy Barritt
Get This Deal