Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot's Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for May 22, 2023 Deals May 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Blacktop Wasteland by S. A. Cosby Get This Deal $3.99 The Daughter of Sherlock Holmes by Leonard Goldberg Get This Deal $1.99 Please Join Us by Catherine McKenzie Get This Deal $1.99 They Come at Knight by Yasmin Angoe Get This Deal $0.99 My Husband's Killer by Laura Marshall Get This Deal $1.99 Black Mouth by Ronald Malfi Get This Deal