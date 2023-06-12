Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day for June 12, 2023 Deals Jun 12, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason Get This Deal $2.99 Trouble Is What I Do by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $3.99 IQ by Joe Ide Get This Deal $1.99 A Deeper Darkness by J.T. Ellison Get This Deal $2.99 The Tremor of Forgery by Patricia Highsmith Get This Deal $4.99 A Change of Circumstance by Susan Hill Get This Deal You Might Also Like Atom-what? A Brief Introduction to the Atompunk Genre Affordable Book Depository Alternatives 6 of the Best Ways to Get Paid to Read Books Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next? The Best New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Out June 2023 Book Riot's Deals of the Day for June 11, 2023