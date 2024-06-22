Book Riot’s Most Popular Posts of the Week

Jeff O'Neal is the executive editor of Book Riot and Panels. He also co-hosts The Book Riot Podcast . Follow him on Twitter: @thejeffoneal .

This list contains book podcasts to meet all your needs. Some will help you find new books, read more diversely, and navigate reading challenges. Some will help you recognise and challenge your biases. Some will give you insights into the lives of your favourite authors, and others will get you excited about new ones. Some will make you feel endlessly heard and seen. All of them will make you think and wonder. Scroll on to find your portable reading companions.

Who better to get your horror recommendations from than an expert in the field? Goodreads interviewed nine horror authors — Johanna van Veen, Paul Tremblay, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Ananda Lima, Monika Kim, Josh Malerman, Chuck Tingle, Stephen Graham Jones, and Gabino Iglesias — about their favorite horror authors as well as the upcoming horror releases they’re most excited about.

The Best New Book Releases Out June 18, 2024

There are thrillers by bestselling authors — one explores the 30-year-old disappearance of a childhood friend (Middle of the Night by Riley Sager), and the other is a “deliciously twisty new locked room murder mystery”(The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley). There’s also a trans memoir by an Olympic runner (Make It Count by CeCé Telfer), and Parade by Rachel Cusk is literary fiction that sees an artist who paints his wife ugly (the nerve).

New LGBTQ Books Out June 18, 2024

I’m here to update y’all on the queer books that should be on your radar this week. And let me tell you, things get a little unhinged (in the best way, obviously). Weird things start happening when a strange family shows up as a queer couple renovates a house, a girl finds out that a mermaid saved her life only so she could save her for dinner, and Akwaeze Emezi shows us the rot of Nigeria’s underbelly.

9 Unputdownable Books that Will Grip You Till the Last Page

A book that you can pick up and put down and digest over a longer period of time isn’t necessarily a bad book, but there’s something special about books that grab you so strongly that you need to read them as quickly as possible. Unputdownable books need a strong hook, a compelling premise, and snappy writing. I find that short chapters help to make a book really unputdownable for me, keeping the pace quick so that the story flies by.

The 10 Most Instagrammable Bookstores in the World

If you’re on the bookish internet, you know the appeal of an aesthetic bookstore photo. When we don’t have a book in hand, readers love scrolling through photos of beautiful bookshops and libraries that look like the ideal places to sip a fancy coffee and leisurely flip through pages. If you are on Bookstagram, you might recognize a few recurring settings: a particularly beautiful staircase, hand-written recommendation cards, stained glass windows behind the shelves — these are the bookstores that have really honed in on being the most Instagram-friendly backdrops.

10 Nebula Award Winners You Should Put on Your TBR

Early June marks the latest round of Nebula Award winners. I’m writing this post before the awards, so by the time this goes live, the winners will have been announced. Congratulations to them all! As both an admiring reader and aspiring writer in the science fiction and fantasy genres, the Nebula Awards is an important annual event. As a writer, it’s a chance for me to support writers and friends in my community when they’re nominated and/or win. As a reader, both in regards to the nominees and winners, if I haven’t read them already, they’re immediately added to my TBR.