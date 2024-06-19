The 10 Most Instagrammable Bookstores in the World

If you’re on the bookish internet, you know the appeal of an aesthetic bookstore photo. When we don’t have a book in hand, readers love scrolling through photos of beautiful bookshops and libraries that look like the ideal places to sip a fancy coffee and leisurely flip through pages. If you are on Bookstagram, you might recognize a few recurring settings: a particularly beautiful staircase, hand-written recommendation cards, stained glass windows behind the shelves — these are the bookstores that have really honed in on being the most Instagram-friendly backdrops.

While you can likely guess some of these, Summary Guru has put together a list of the most Instagrammable bookstores in the world using the number of photos hashtagged with each store. Here are the top ten.