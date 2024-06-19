The 10 Most Instagrammable Bookstores in the World
If you’re on the bookish internet, you know the appeal of an aesthetic bookstore photo. When we don’t have a book in hand, readers love scrolling through photos of beautiful bookshops and libraries that look like the ideal places to sip a fancy coffee and leisurely flip through pages. If you are on Bookstagram, you might recognize a few recurring settings: a particularly beautiful staircase, hand-written recommendation cards, stained glass windows behind the shelves — these are the bookstores that have really honed in on being the most Instagram-friendly backdrops.
While you can likely guess some of these, Summary Guru has put together a list of the most Instagrammable bookstores in the world using the number of photos hashtagged with each store. Here are the top ten.
#10: Atlantis Books (Santorini, Greece): 5,761 hashtags
#8: El Ateneo Grand Splendid (Buenos Aires, Argentina): 18,986 hashtags
#7: Daunt Books (London, England): 29,014 hashtags
#6: Libreria Acqua Alta (Venice, Italy): 51,529 hashtags
#5: Book And Bed (Tokyo, Japan): 60,053 hashtags
#4: Powell’s Books (Portland, Oregon, U.S.A.): 67,134 hashtag
#3: Livraria Lello (Porto, Portugal): 91,905 hashtags
#2: Shakespeare And Company (Paris, France): 92,188 hashtags
#1: The Last Bookstore (Los Angeles, U.S.A.): 111,894 hashtags
