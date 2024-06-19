9 Unputdownable Books that Will Grip You Till the Last Page

Alice Nuttall (she/her) is a writer, pet-wrangler and D&D nerd. Her reading has got so out of control that she had to take a job at her local library to avoid bankrupting herself on books - unfortunately, this has just resulted in her TBR pile growing until it resembles Everest. Alice's webcomic, writing and everything else can be found at https://linktr.ee/alicenuttallbooks

We’ve all read books that we just can’t put down — the ones we stay up reading till 4 a.m. or skip plans to finish because we have to find out how it ends. A book that you can pick up and put down and digest over a longer period of time isn’t necessarily a bad book, but there’s something special about books that grab you so strongly that you need to read them as quickly as possible. Unputdownable books need a strong hook, a compelling premise, and snappy writing. I find that short chapters help to make a book really unputdownable for me, keeping the pace quick so that the story flies by.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of unputdownable books are in the mystery genre. The puzzle to be solved is what keeps you reading so you can find out what’s happening — who is the murderer or traitor, what has happened in the creepy town, what story is lurking in the protagonist’s past. However, not all unputdownable books have a mystery at their heart. Some are simply gripping stories, with characters so fascinating they make you want to stay with them until the end.