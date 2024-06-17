72 of the Best Horror Books, According to Horror Authors

Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Who better to get your horror recommendations from than an expert in the field? Goodreads interviewed nine horror authors — Johanna van Veen, Paul Tremblay, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Ananda Lima, Monika Kim, Josh Malerman, Chuck Tingle, Stephen Graham Jones, and Gabino Iglesias — about their favorite horror authors as well as the upcoming horror releases they’re most excited about.

They also talked about their newest horror book and answered the question, “What is something that you find scary that other people would not?” So, be sure to click through to read their full interviews. In the meantime, here are 72 books that nine of the buzziest new horror authors recommend to add to your summer reading plans.

A few authors are recommended by multiple people, so if you’re looking for a shortlist, Gerardo Sámano Córdova, Shirley Jackson, Victor LaValle, Mariana Enríquez, and Junji Ito seem to be horror writers’ writers!

my darling dreadful thing book cover

Johanna van Veen, author of My Darling Dreadful Thing

Recommended reads from favorite horror authors:

Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix

Things We Say in the Dark by Kirsty Logan

Recommended reads from new and upcoming horror authors:

The Dark Between the Trees by Fiona Barnett

The Unsuitable by Molly Pohlig

Mary and the Birth of Frankenstein by Anne Eekhout

Orpheus Builds a Girl by Heather Parry

horror movie book cover

Paul Tremblay, author of Horror Movie

Recommended reads from favorite horror authors:

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez

The Fisherman by John Langan

Big Machine by Victor LaValle

Generation Loss by Elizabeth Hand

Recommended reads from new and upcoming horror authors:

This Skin Was Once Mine and Other Disturbances by Eric LaRocca

The Garden by Clare Beams

Wild Spaces by S.L. Coney

The Militia House by John Milas

cover of Cuckoo by Gretchen Felker-Martin

Gretchen Felker-Martin, author of Cuckoo

Recommended reads from favorite horror authors:

Tell Me I’m Worthless by Alison Rumfitt

Wilding by Melanie Tem

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer by Patrick Süskind

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson

Recommended reads from new and upcoming horror authors:

The Unmothers by Leslie J. Anderson

Green Fuse Burning by Tiffany Morris

The Woods All Black by Lee Mandelo

Invaginies by Joe Koch

cover of Craft: Stories I Wrote for the Devil Ananda Lima

Ananda Lima, author of Craft: Stories I Wrote for the Devil

Recommended reads from favorite horror authors:

Bunny by Mona Awad

The Changeling by Victor LaValle

The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enríquez

Forgotten Sisters by Cynthia Pelayo

Recommended reads from new and upcoming horror authors:

Mouth: Stories by Puloma Ghosh

Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova

This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno

Horror for Weenies: Everything You Need to Know About the Films You’re Too Scared to Watch by Emily C. Hughes

the eyes are the best part book cover

Monika Kim, author of The Eyes Are the Best Part

Recommended reads from favorite horror authors:

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

The Vegetarian by Han Kang

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung, translated by Bora Chung

Recommended reads from new and upcoming horror authors:

Craft: Stories I Wrote for the Devil by Ananda Lima

My Darling Dreadful Thing by Johanna van Veen

The Dark We Know by Wen-yi Lee

The Night Guest by Hildur Knútsdóttir

incidents around the house book cover

Josh Malerman, author of Incidents Around the House

Recommended reads from favorite horror authors:

They Lurk by Ronald Malfi

Good Neighbors by Sarah Langan

Tomie by Junji Ito

Children of the Dark by Jonathan Janz

Recommended reads from new and upcoming horror authors:

I Can See Your Lies by Izzy Lee

Coup de Grâce by Sofia Ajram

I Died Too, But They Haven’t Buried Me Yet by Ross Jeffery

THEM by W.H. Chizmar

cover of Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle

Chuck Tingle, author of Bury Your Gays

Recommended reads from favorite horror authors:

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones

Sundial by Catriona Ward

Gyo by Junji Ito

House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski

Recommended reads from new and upcoming horror authors:

American Rapture by C.J. Leede

First Light (Night’s Edge #2) by Liz Kerin

So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison

The Skin You’re In: A Collection of Horror Comics by Ashley Robin Franklin

cover of I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones; image of an empty floating hoodie

Stephen Graham Jones, author of I Was a Teenage Slasher

Recommended reads from favorite horror authors:

Burn the Negative by Josh Winning

Benny Rose, the Cannibal King by Hailey Piper

Curse of the Reaper by Brian McAuley

Security by Gina Wohlsdorf

Recommended reads from new and upcoming horror authors:

Maeve Fly by C.J. Leede

Shutter by Ramona Emerson

Mean Spirited by Nick Roberts

Nestlings by Nat Cassidy

House of Bone and Rain cover

Gabino Iglesias, author of House of Bone and Rain

Recommended reads from favorite horror authors:

The Hunger by Alma Katsu

Last Days by Brian Evenson

A Head Full of Ghosts by Paul Tremblay

Tinfoil Butterfly by Rachel Eve Moulton

Recommended reads from new and upcoming horror authors:

Woodworm by Layla Martínez

Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova

The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim

Craft: Stories I Wrote for the Devil by Ananda Lima

Check out the full list and complete interviews at Goodreads.

