72 of the Best Horror Books, According to Horror Authors

Who better to get your horror recommendations from than an expert in the field? Goodreads interviewed nine horror authors — Johanna van Veen, Paul Tremblay, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Ananda Lima, Monika Kim, Josh Malerman, Chuck Tingle, Stephen Graham Jones, and Gabino Iglesias — about their favorite horror authors as well as the upcoming horror releases they’re most excited about.

They also talked about their newest horror book and answered the question, “What is something that you find scary that other people would not?” So, be sure to click through to read their full interviews. In the meantime, here are 72 books that nine of the buzziest new horror authors recommend to add to your summer reading plans.