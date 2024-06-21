10 Nebula Award Winners You Should Put on Your TBR

Lyndsie Manusos’s fiction has appeared in PANK, SmokeLong Quarterly, and other publications. She holds an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and has worked in web production and content management. When she’s not nesting among her books and rough drafts, she’s chasing the baby while the dog watches in confused amusement. She lives with her family in a suburb of Indianapolis.

The Nebula Awards also signal emerging writers to watch, especially in regard to the shorter fiction categories (novella, novelette, and short story); nominees in those categories might not have a book out yet, but keep an eye out!

Early June marks the latest round of Nebula Award winners. I’m writing this post before the awards, so by the time this goes live, the winners will have been announced. Congratulations to them all! As both an admiring reader and aspiring writer in the science fiction and fantasy genres, the Nebula Awards is an important annual event. As a writer, it’s a chance for me to support writers and friends in my community when they’re nominated and/or win. As a reader, both in regards to the nominees and winners, if I haven’t read them already, they’re immediately added to my TBR.

But Wait, What Are the Nebula Awards? For friends and family who are not familiar with these awards, I describe the Nebula Awards as akin to the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Nebulas are voted upon by the members of the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association. To become an active member of SFWA—and therefore nominate and vote in the Nebulas—one has to have a certain amount of pro publishing credits to their name. It’s an honor to be nominated and/or win in a category, as it’s voted by one’s peers.

A Very Brief History Around since the 1960s, the Nebulas have continued to be a beacon in the SFF community of writers to watch and stories to read. According to the SFWA website, what originated as a proposal to do an anthology of stories in 1965 evolved into a ballot and awards banquet: Since 1965, the Nebula Awards® have been given each year to outstanding novel, novella, novelette, and short stories eligible for that year’s award. The Damon Knight Grand Master, SFWA’s award for lifetime achievement in writing science fiction and/or fantasy, is an honor presented annually to no more than one living writer. It was inaugurated in 1975 and was renamed in 2002 after the organization’s founder, Damon Knight. “About the Nebulas” – SFWA

As time passed, the SFF community evolved, and so did the Nebulas, with new awards to showcase different genres and mediums. The Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction was added in 2005, followed by the Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation in 2009, and the Nebula Award for Best Game Writing in 2018. The banquet also evolved into what we now know as the SFWA Nebula Awards Conference, which can be attended in-person or virtually.

Swords & Spaceships Newsletter Sign up to Swords & Spaceships to receive news and recommendations from the world of science fiction and fantasy.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

And don’t worry, the idea for an anthology was not thrown out. Winners are showcased in an anthology volume each year.

Nebula Award Winners To win a Nebula is to win recognition by SFWA voting members and, for avid readers in the SFF community, a chance to be read and recognized by a larger audience. For this particular article, I am going to focus on Nebula Award winners from the past 10 years, as this is the work I am most familiar with. I personally chose winners whose careers you should take an interest in. Check out their other stories, or take note of their forthcoming work. Again, to utilize my own expertises, I am focused on the categories of novel, novella, novelette, and short story.

In March 2024, fellow Rioter Chris M. Arnone put together a magnificent list of “The 10 Best Hugo Award Winners to Check Out.” To avoid overlap with Hugo winners—because it’s not uncommon for a work to win both a Hugo and Nebula award in a given year—I am purposefully not including works listed in Arnone’s article. That way, more authors get a spotlight!

These stories have inspired me as both a reader and writer, and I hope they’ll inspire you, too.