Yashvi Peeti is an aspiring writer and an aspiring penguin. She has worked as an editorial intern with Penguin Random House India and HarperCollins Publishers India. She is always up for fangirling over poetry, taking a walk in a park, and painting tiny canvases. You can find her on Instagram @intangible.perception

If you’re a reader, you know your life is better and brighter for it. As much as books allow us to engage with a person through their work, it can feel isolating sometimes. It opens up a new world for you, but when you put the book down, you’re back in the real one. Something that really helps add more books to your life is a reading community. My sincere hope for all book lovers is that you find one of your own — or possibly many! I hope you’re a part of a vibrant book community, in person and online. But if and when that’s not the case, book podcasts can help pour into that void. They’re an easy, entertaining, and accessible way of engaging with the bookish world. Even if you’re not surrounded by readers, just know that we’re all out here and we see you. A great reminder of that is to listen to other readers. Enter the best book podcasts.

This list contains book podcasts to meet all your needs. Some will help you find new books, read more diversely, and navigate reading challenges. Some will help you recognise and challenge your biases. Some will give you insights into the lives of your favourite authors, and others will get you excited about new ones. Some will make you feel endlessly heard and seen. All of them will make you think and wonder. Scroll on to find your portable reading companions.