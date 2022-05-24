Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day: May 24, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Paperback Crush
$2.99 Paperback Crush by Gabrielle Moss
D'Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding
$1.99 D'Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins 
Sweetbitter
$1.99 Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler
Dragon Hoops
$2.99 Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang 
Molly's Game
$1.99 Molly's Game by Molly Bloom
The Taste of Sugar
$2.99 The Taste of Sugar by Marisel Vera
The Thursday Murder Club
$2.99 The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
Wandering In Strange Lands
$1.99 Wandering In Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Six Women of Salem: The Untold Story of the Accused and Their Accusers in the Salem Witch Trials
$3.99 Six Women of Salem: The Untold Story of the Accused and Their Accusers in the Salem Witch Trials by Marilynne K. Roach
The Gifts of Imperfection
$2.99 The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
Previous Daily Deals

Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert for $1.99

The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree by Shokoofeh Azar for $2.99

Under The Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta for $1.99

The Last Nomad by Shugri Said Salh for $2.99

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones for $2.99

Squire by Nadia Shammas and Sara Alfageeh for $2.99

The Temple House Vanishing by Rachel Donohue for $1.99

A Study in Charlotte by Brittany Cavallaro for $1.99

Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller for $1.99

What We Were Promised by Lucy Tan for $2.99

Admissions: A Memoir of Surviving Boarding School by Kendra James for $3.99

The Dark Tide by Alicia Jasinska for $1.99

Walls by L.M. Elliott for $1.99

The Circle by Dave Eggers for $1.99

Could You Survive Midsomer? by Simon Brew for $1.99

Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters by Jane Austen and Ben H. Winters for $1.99

Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson for $2.99

The Husband's Secret by Liane Moriarty for $2.99

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha for $1.99

Burro Genius by Victor Villaseñor for $1.99

The City of Mist by Carlos Ruiz Zafón for $1.99

Seasonal Work by Laura Lippman for $1.99

I Came All This Way to Meet You by Jami Attenberg for $2.99

The Matter of Black Lives by Jelani Cobb and David Remnick for $1.99

The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide for $3.99

The Iron King by Julie Kagawa for $2.99

The Heiress by Molly Greeley for $1.99

Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life by Ruth Franklin for $2.99

A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen for $1.99

The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy for $2.99

Blood Scion by Deborah Falaye for $2.99

Shipped by Angie Hockman for $1.99