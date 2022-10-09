Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 9, 2022 Deals Oct 9, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.49 We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $0.99 Her Name Is Knight by Yasmin Angoe Get This Deal $2.49 Choose Me by Tess Gerritsen and Gary Braver Get This Deal $0.99 Collateral Damage by Lynette Eason Get This Deal $1.49 Vanishing Girls by Lisa Regan Get This Deal $1.99 Freak by Jennifer Hillier Get This Deal $1.99 The Cider House Rules by John Irving Get This Deal $2.99 The Ritual by Adam Nevill Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $2.49 The Mixtape by Brittainy Cherry Get This Deal $1.99 Say Her Name by Dreda Say Mitchell and Ryan Carter Get This Deal $1.99 Brother by Ania Ahlborn Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $1.99 Fever by Mary Beth Keane Get This Deal $2.99 Witches of America by Alex Mar Get This Deal $2.99 Reclaim the Stars by Zoraida Córdova Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 25 Best Space Opera Books of All Time 13 October Mystery, Thriller, And True Crime Books To Read It's Fantasy All the Way Down: A Fantasy Sub-genres Primer 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now Quiz: Build A Haunted House & Get A Haunted House Book Recommendation 10 Fascinating Graphic Nonfiction Books for Curious Minds