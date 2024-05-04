Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 4, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good

$3.99

An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good by Helene Tursten, trans. by Marlaine Delargy
Get This Deal
Lies and Other Love Languages

$1.99

Lies and Other Love Languages by Sonali Dev
Get This Deal
The Once and Future Witches

$2.99

The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow
Get This Deal
A Grandmother Begins the Story

$3.99

A Grandmother Begins the Story by Michelle Porter
Get This Deal
Why We Dream

$2.99

Why We Dream by Alice Robb
Get This Deal
An Honest Living

$2.99

An Honest Living by Dwyer Murphy
Get This Deal
The Mantis

$4.99

The Mantis by Kotaro Isaka, trans. by Sam Malissa
Get This Deal
A River of Golden Bones

$1.99

A River of Golden Bones by AK Mulford
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Secret Lives

$1.99

Secret Lives by Mark de Castrique
Get This Deal
Braiding Sweetgrass

$1.99

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Get This Deal
A Quantum Love Story

$2.99

A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels

$2.99

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Such Sharp Teeth

$1.99

Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison
Get This Deal
The Dirty Book Club

$1.99

The Dirty Book Club by Lisi Harrison
Get This Deal
Dyscalculia

$1.99

Dyscalculia by Camonghne Felix
Get This Deal
The Blood Trials

$1.99

The Blood Trials by N. E. Davenport
Get This Deal