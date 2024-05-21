The 1980s saw a boom in mass-market, paperback horror novels. Authors such as Stephen King, Dean Koontz, and Anne Rice had all found widespread success with bestselling horror books in the previous decade, bringing rising visibility to a genre that had readily been gaining commercial ground since the 1960s. Additionally, the popularity (and shock value) of movies such as The Exorcist (1973) and Rosemary’s Baby (1968) drove audiences to seek out horror stories in other formats, including novels. This uptick made publishers more likely to say yes to horror stories and gave eager readers a wide variety of authors and microgenres from which to choose. The social climate of the eighties may have also created a taste for horror, as the decade saw increasing concern about violent crime, a backlash to the rapid societal change of the sixties and seventies, and the beginnings of the Satanic Panic. As horror is often a genre that reflects the fears of the society that reads and writes it, all of these trends contributed to the eighties horror novel boom.

Below, you’ll find 1980s horror novels that haven’t stood the test of time, as well as a few that have become classics of the genre. Of course, as I’ve talked about before, just because a book didn’t age well doesn’t mean you shouldn’t read it or that it should be removed from shelves. Rather, think of this as your primer to the scary, shocking, and sometimes enduring world of eighties horror novels as you look to explore the genre.