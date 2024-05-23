Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 23, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Shadow Cabinet

$1.99

The Shadow Cabinet by Juno Dawson
Get This Deal
Divine Might

$1.99

Divine Might by Natalie Haynes
Get This Deal
Temper

$1.99

Temper by Nicky Drayden
Get This Deal
Black Heart

$3.99

Black Heart by Holly Black
Get This Deal
The Stationery Shop

$1.99

The Stationery Shop by Marjan Kamali
Get This Deal
A Witch in Time

$2.99

A Witch in Time by Constance Sayers
Get This Deal
The Personal Librarian

$2.99

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray
Get This Deal
The Hurricane Wars

$1.99

The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Haunting of Blackwood House

$.99

The Haunting of Blackwood House by Darcy Coates
Get This Deal
Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades

$2.99

Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades by Rebecca Renner
Get This Deal
The Secret Service of Tea and Treason

$1.99

The Secret Service of Tea and Treason by India Holton
Get This Deal
Caste: The Origins of our Discontents

$2.99

Caste: The Origins of our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Forged By Blood

$1.99

Forged By Blood by Ehigbor Okosun
Get This Deal
The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi

$1.99

The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty
Get This Deal
Swimming Back to Trout River

$1.99

Swimming Back to Trout River by Linda Rui Feng
Get This Deal
Divine Rivals

$1.99

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
Get This Deal