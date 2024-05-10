Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 10, 2024 Deals May 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99On a Quiet Street by Seraphina Nova GlassGet This Deal$2.51Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian by E L JamesGet This Deal $2.51The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna RobinsonGet This Deal$2.99Beasts of a Little Land by Juhea KimGet This Deal $2.99Finding Me by Viola DavisGet This Deal$1.99Dead Until Dark by Charlaine HarrisGet This Deal $1.99Lovecraft Country by Matt RuffGet This Deal$2.99Lost in the Never Woods by Aiden ThomasGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Our Hideous Progeny by C.E. McGillGet This Deal$2.99Unthinkable: An Extraordinary Journey Through the World's Strangest Brains by Helen ThomsonGet This Deal $2.99Asian American Histories of the United State by Catherine Ceniza ChoyGet This Deal$1.99The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil GaimanGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99Before She Finds Me by Heather ChavezGet This Deal$1.99Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha AllenGet This Deal $1.99Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert HolmesGet This Deal$2.99The Apollo Murders by Chris HadfieldGet This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Spy Novels to Keep You Turning the Pages Horror Comics That'll Give You the Chills 10 Excellent Epic Fantasy Debuts The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Emily Dickinson Isn't Who You Thought She Was 8 of the Best Translated Historical Fiction Novels