Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 13, 2024 Deals Mar 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Dinosaur Artist by Paige Williams Get This Deal $2.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti Get This Deal $1.99 The Salvation Gambit by Emily Skrutskie Get This Deal $2.99 Ithaca by Claire North Get This Deal $4.99 My So-Called Bollywood Life by Nisha Sharma Get This Deal $1.99 Better Than Before by Gretchen Rubin Get This Deal $2.99 Like A Sister by Kellye Grant Get This Deal $1.99 The Dark Lake by Sarah Bailey Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures by Sabrina Imbler Get This Deal $4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns Get This Deal $2.99 Everything Sad Is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri Get This Deal $1.99 A Botanist's Guide to Parties and Poisons by Kate Khavari Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life by Ruth Franklin Get This Deal $1.99 The Bride Test by Helen Hoang Get This Deal $1.99 The Stranger in the Mirror by Liv Constantine Get This Deal $1.99 The Attic Child by Lola Jaye Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Ridiculously-Good Fantasy Books Like Baldur's Gate The Best New Book Releases Out March 12, 2024 13 Book Club Picks For March 2024, From Oprah to NYPL's Teen Banned Book Club The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 10 Must-Read YA Duologies WTF is Up with ACOTAR?