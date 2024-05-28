James Patterson’s Latest Literary Eruption

tl;dr: James Patterson has finished a Michael Crichton manuscript, and Ron Charles’s review in The Washington Post is virtually guaranteed to be a better read than the book itself.

Eruption, which comes out June 3, is about—you guessed it—a volcanic eruption that threatens to destroy the Big Island of Hawaii…and it’s also about a US military secret “far more terrifying than any volcano.” But is it more terrifying than how many copies this book is going to sell despite the fact that the dialogue is so bad, Charles says he might prefer to be submerged in lava? Or that one scene is “a reminder that the only thing more dispiriting than a mountain blowing up is a tense department meeting?” These two blockbuster names on one book cover are going to move some units, and it’s a good thing, too. You can underwrite the publication of a lot of debut novels and experimental poetry with one airport bestseller, and if it gives rise to reviews like this that are as entertaining as they are useful, even better.