Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 24, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Babel
$3.99 Babel by R. F. Kuang
The Killing Moon
$2.99 The Killing Moon by N. K. Jemisin
An Absolutely Remarkable Thing
$2.99 An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green
Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone
$2.99 Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson
The Monsters We Defy
$2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope
The Liar's Dictionary
$1.99 The Liar's Dictionary by Eley Williams
The Feminist Agenda of Jemima Kincaid
$1.99 The Feminist Agenda of Jemima Kincaid by Kate Hattemer
The Mask of Mirrors
$2.99 The Mask of Mirrors by M. A. Carrick
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

On Fragile Waves
$2.99 On Fragile Waves by E. Lily Yu
I Am Malala
$4.99 I Am Malala by Malala Yousafzai
The Swan Thieves
$2.99 The Swan Thieves by Elizabeth Kostova
How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days
$1.99 How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson
Previous Daily Deals

The House of Silk
$2.99 The House of Silk by Anthony Horowitz
Today Will Be Different
$2.99 Today Will Be Different by Maria Semple
The Outsider
$2.99 The Outsider by Stephen King
Gallant
$2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab
