Take a Reading Road Trip Across All 50 U.S. States (Plus D.C.!)

The weather is warming up, which means it’s the perfect time to start planning an epic road trip. Road trips are an American tradition, which is why there are so many road trip books in the U.S. literary tradition! If you’re planning your own road trip, why not make it a bookish one? Here’s our guide to A Bookish Coastal U.S. Road Trip: Pacific Coast Highway highlighting the best bookstores, literary landmarks, and other bookish stops along the PCH. We’ve also got bookish road trip guides to the I-95, I-90, I-70, and Southern Pacific Highway.

Whether you’d rather take an armchair road trip by exploring states through literature or you want to match your reading to your travels, Goodreads has you covered. They have a book recommendation for every U.S. state, from Alabama to Wyoming — plus D.C. Each book is meant to represent its state, and recommendations range from literary fiction to mysteries, science fiction, romance, thrillers, historical fiction, and more. They’re all recent releases, so they go beyond the classics of each state you may be familiar with.