Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 8, 2023 Deals Feb 8, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $3.99 Yerba Buena by Nina LaCour Get This Deal $1.99 Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer Get This Deal $1.99 The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett Get This Deal $1.99 Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King and Owen King Get This Deal $2.99 A Woman of Endurance by Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa Get This Deal $2.99 The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey by Serena Burdick Get This Deal $1.99 Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert Get This Deal $1.99 This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron Get This Deal $1.99 The Last Party by Clare Mackintosh Get This Deal $5.99 The War Librarian by Addison Armstrong Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Kiss & Tell by Adib Khorram Get This Deal $2.99 How Y'all Doing? by Leslie Jordan Get This Deal $1.99 A Closed and Common Orbit by Becky Chambers Get This Deal $1.99 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Small Game by Blair Braverman Get This Deal $3.99 The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler Get This Deal $1.99 Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade Get This Deal $1.99 When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Libraries You Can Get a Card for Out of State What Is Happening In Publishing? Quiz: What's Your Dungeons & Dragons Alignment? New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week 20 of the Coolest Bookstores in the World