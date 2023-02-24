Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 24, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

Silver Sparrow
$3.99 Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones
August Kitko and the Mechas from Space
$2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White
How We Show Up: Reclaiming Family, Friendship, and Community
$3.99 How We Show Up: Reclaiming Family, Friendship, and Community by Mia Birdsong
Station Eleven
$4.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
Things We Do in the Dark
$4.99 Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier
How the Word is Passed
$3.99 How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith
A Hidden Affair
$1.99 A Hidden Affair by Pam Jenoff
The Editor
$1.99 The Editor by Steven Rowley
Bad Blood
$2.99 Bad Blood by John Carreyrou
The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes
$1.99 The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes by Xio Axelrod
Warlight
$1.99 Warlight by Michael Ondaatje
The Return of the Sorceress
$4.99 The Return of the Sorceress by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Solito
$1.99 Solito by Javier Zamora
Hide
$2.99 Hide by Kiersten White
The Turnout
$1.99 The Turnout by Megan Abbott
Love on the Brain
$4.99 Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood
Previous Daily Deals

Must Love Books
$1.99 Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson
Lock Every Door
$1.99 Lock Every Door by Riley Sager 
The Duchess War
$0.99 The Duchess War by Courtney Milan
The Book of the Most Precious Substance
$2.99 The Book of the Most Precious Substance by Sara Gran
