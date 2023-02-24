Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 24, 2023 Deals Feb 24, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $3.99 Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones Get This Deal $2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White Get This Deal $3.99 How We Show Up: Reclaiming Family, Friendship, and Community by Mia Birdsong Get This Deal $4.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $4.99 Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier Get This Deal $3.99 How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith Get This Deal $1.99 A Hidden Affair by Pam Jenoff Get This Deal $1.99 The Editor by Steven Rowley Get This Deal $2.99 Bad Blood by John Carreyrou Get This Deal $1.99 The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes by Xio Axelrod Get This Deal $1.99 Warlight by Michael Ondaatje Get This Deal $4.99 The Return of the Sorceress by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Solito by Javier Zamora Get This Deal $2.99 Hide by Kiersten White Get This Deal $1.99 The Turnout by Megan Abbott Get This Deal $4.99 Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson Get This Deal $1.99 Lock Every Door by Riley Sager Get This Deal $0.99 The Duchess War by Courtney Milan Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of the Most Precious Substance by Sara Gran Get This Deal You Might Also Like We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time 11 of the Best Shōnen Manga to Read in 2023 8 Cozy Video Games That Feel Like Reading A Book These are the Finalists for the Best Audiobooks of the Year 20 Must-Read Horror Stories