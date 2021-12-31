Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 31, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The NOVL

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by The NOVL

Today's Featured Deals

The Witch Elm
$1.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French
Get This Deal
A Torch Against the Night
$1.99 A Torch Against the Night by Sabaa Tahir
Get This Deal
A Sky Beyond the Storm
$1.99 A Sky Beyond the Storm by Sabaa Tahir
Get This Deal
The Kiss Quotient
$1.99 The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
Get This Deal
Maybe You Should Talk To Someone
$3.99 Maybe You Should Talk To Someone by Lori Gottlieb
Get This Deal
Dopesick
$3.99 Dopesick by Beth Macy
Get This Deal
Pachinko
$2.99 Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
Get This Deal
Magpie Murders
$2.99 Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz
Get This Deal
Red at the Bone
$1.99 Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson
Get This Deal
Truly Devious
$2.99 Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson
Get This Deal
The Sun Down Motel
$1.99 The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James
Get This Deal
Blackout
$3.99 Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Reaper at the Gates
$1.99 A Reaper at the Gates by Sabaa Tahir
Get This Deal
Throne of Glass 8 Book Series
$5.99 Throne of Glass 8 Book Series by Sarah J. Maas
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson for $2.99

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi for $4.99

Crier's War by Nina Varela for $3.99

They Both Die at The End by Adam Silvera for $3.99

For The Wolf by Hannah Whitten for $4.99

Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian for $2.99

Sisters in Arms by Kaia Alderson for $2.99

Modern Lovers by Emma Straub for $1.99

When We Left Cuba by Chanel Cleeton for $2.99

Broken Monsters by Lauren Beukes for $2.99

Finna by Nino Cipri for $3.99

An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir for $1.99

Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin for $2.99

Far from the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson for $2.99

The Bennet Women by Eden Appiah-Kubi for $1.99

Life, Unscheduled by Kristin Rockaway for $1.99

At Night All Blood Is Black by David Drop for $2.99

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $0.99

Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafim for $2.99

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri for $2.99

The 57 Bus by Dashiki Slater for $2.99

Midnight at Malabar House by Vaseem Khan for $0.99

The Poison Thread by Laura Purcell for $4.99

Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan for $2.99

Happily Ever Afters by Eise Bryant for $1.99

Huntress by Malinda Lo for $2.99

The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan for $2.99

Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany by Jane Mount for $1.99

No Gods, No Monsters by Caldwell Turnbull for $0.99

The Map of Salt and Stars by Zeyn Joukhadar for $1.99

Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99

The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black for $3.99

Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99