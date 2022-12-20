Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 20, 2022 Deals Dec 20, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 The Singles Table by Sara Desai Get This Deal $5.99 Sign Here by Claudia Lux Get This Deal $2.99 The Island of Forgetting by Jasmine Sealy Get This Deal $3.99 The Arctic Fury by Greer Macallister Get This Deal $2.99 Just Like The Other Girls by Claire Douglas Get This Deal $1.99 Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao Get This Deal $2.99 Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come by Jessica Pan Get This Deal $2.99 The Border by Robert McCammon Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $4.99 Activities of Daily Living by Lisa Hsiao Chen Get This Deal $2.99 Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford Get This Deal $2.99 Notes On Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach Get This Deal $2.99 South to America by Imani Perry Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Teller of Secrets by Bisi Adjapon Get This Deal $1.99 Spellbound by Allie Therin Get This Deal $1.99 Blame It on the Mistletoe by Beth Garrod Get This Deal $2.99 Empire of Exiles by Erin M Evans Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Mystery Series From Kindle Unlimited The 12 Best Graphic Novels and Comics of 2022 Books Hitting the Public Domain in 2023 25 of the Best Nonfiction Books of All Time The Most Borrowed Books from New York Public Library in 2022 8 Mythology Books for Adults