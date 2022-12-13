Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 13, 2022 Deals Dec 13, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 The Lighthouse Witches by C.J. Cooke Get This Deal $1.99 Daughters of Sparta by Claire Heywood Get This Deal $2.99 The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah Get This Deal $4.99 Passing by Nella Larsen Get This Deal $3.99 The World We Make by N.K. Jemisin Get This Deal $4.99 Marple by Agatha Christie + Various Authors Get This Deal $2.99 The Dinosaur Artist by Paige Williams Get This Deal $3.99 The Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 How To Kill Men and Get Away With It by Katy Brent Get This Deal $1.99 Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $1.99 Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O'Neal Get This Deal $4.99 The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet by Becky Chambers Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 Velvet Was The Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $1.99 The White Christmas Inn by Colleen Wright Get This Deal $4.99 Gold Fame Citrus by Claire Vaye Watkins Get This Deal $2.99 Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn Get This Deal You Might Also Like Cosmic Greatness: 21 of the Best Award-Winning Sci-Fi Books These are Goodreads Users' Most Anticipated Books of 2023 25 of the Best Nonfiction Books of All Time Introducing the Best SFF of 2022 Long Gone: 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of 2022 Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022