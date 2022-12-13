Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 13, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Lighthouse Witches
$1.99 The Lighthouse Witches by C.J. Cooke
Daughters of Sparta
$1.99 Daughters of Sparta by Claire Heywood
The Stardust Thief
$2.99 The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah
Passing
$4.99 Passing by Nella Larsen
The World We Make
$3.99 The World We Make by N.K. Jemisin
Marple
$4.99 Marple by Agatha Christie + Various Authors
The Dinosaur Artist
$2.99 The Dinosaur Artist by Paige Williams
The Wyrd Sisters
$3.99 The Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

How To Kill Men and Get Away With It
$2.99 How To Kill Men and Get Away With It by Katy Brent 
Party of Two
$1.99 Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory
Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses
$1.99 Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O'Neal
The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet
$4.99 The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet by Becky Chambers 
Previous Daily Deals

Velvet Was The Night
$4.99 Velvet Was The Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The White Christmas Inn
$1.99 The White Christmas Inn by Colleen Wright
Gold Fame Citrus
$4.99 Gold Fame Citrus by Claire Vaye Watkins
Patsy
$2.99 Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn
