Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 5, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Nature Fix
$2.99 The Nature Fix by Florence Williams
Wahala
$2.99 Wahala by Nikki May
The Fifth Season
$2.99 The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin
Oona Out of Order
$2.99 Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore
Into the Mist
$1.99 Into the Mist by P.C. Cast
A Woman is No Man
$4.99 A Woman is No Man by Etaf Rum
Give Me Your Hand
$2.99 Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott
Night Wherever We Go
$2.99 Night Wherever We Go by Tracey Rose Peyton
The Traitors
$0.99 The Traitors by C.A Lynch
Come Closer
$3.99 Come Closer by Sara Gran
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Sin Eater
$1.99 Sin Eater by Megan Campisi
Perdido Street Station
$1.99 Perdido Street Station by China Miêville
One of Us is Dead
$1.99 One of Us is Dead by Jeneva Rose
The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires
$2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
Previous Daily Deals

A Place for Us
$1.99 A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza
The Night Watchman
$4.99 The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
$1.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab
Poor Deer
$1.99 Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky
