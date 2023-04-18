Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 18, 2023

Today's Featured Deals

How to Stop Time
$1.99 How to Stop Time by Matt Haig
Episode Thirteen
$2.99 Episode Thirteen by Craig DiLouie
Murder in Chianti
$1.99 Murder in Chianti by Camilla Trinchieri
Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come
$3.99 Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come by Jessica Pan
Dark Pattern
$2.99 Dark Pattern by Andrew Mayne
The Mask of Mirrors
$2.99 The Mask of Mirrors by M. A. Carrick
These Toxic Things
$2.49 These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall
Prince Lestat
$2.99 Prince Lestat by Anne Rice
The Monsters We Defy
$2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope
The Obsidian Tower
$2.99 The Obsidian Tower by Melissa Caruso
Refusing Compulsory Sexuality
$1.99 Refusing Compulsory Sexuality by Sherronda J. Brown
Monster, She Wrote
$2.99 Monster, She Wrote by Lisa Kröger & Melanie R. Anderson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Skeleton Key
$.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
$2.99 Smoke Gets In Your Eyes by Caitlin Doughty 
The Darkening
$2.99 The Darkening by Sunya Mara
Velvet Was The Night
$2.99 Velvet Was The Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia 
Previous Daily Deals

Will in the World
$1.99 Will in the World by Stephen Greenblatt
Great Circle
$1.99 Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry
$4.99 The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. Waggoner
Glitterland
$1.99 Glitterland by Alexis Hall
