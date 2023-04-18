Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 18, 2023 Deals Apr 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 How to Stop Time by Matt Haig Get This Deal $2.99 Episode Thirteen by Craig DiLouie Get This Deal $1.99 Murder in Chianti by Camilla Trinchieri Get This Deal $3.99 Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come by Jessica Pan Get This Deal $2.99 Dark Pattern by Andrew Mayne Get This Deal $2.99 The Mask of Mirrors by M. A. Carrick Get This Deal $2.49 These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $2.99 Prince Lestat by Anne Rice Get This Deal $2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope Get This Deal $2.99 The Obsidian Tower by Melissa Caruso Get This Deal $1.99 Refusing Compulsory Sexuality by Sherronda J. Brown Get This Deal $2.99 Monster, She Wrote by Lisa Kröger & Melanie R. Anderson Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly Get This Deal $2.99 Smoke Gets In Your Eyes by Caitlin Doughty Get This Deal $2.99 The Darkening by Sunya Mara Get This Deal $2.99 Velvet Was The Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Will in the World by Stephen Greenblatt Get This Deal $1.99 Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead Get This Deal $4.99 The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. Waggoner Get This Deal $1.99 Glitterland by Alexis Hall Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Best Sci-Fi Robots from Books What is a RomCozy? 10 Books that Bring Together Romance and Cozy Mystery Tropes The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 22 of the Best Graphic Novels of All Time The Worst Books to See on a Dating Profile Quiz: Pick Your Favorite Period Piece Films, Get a Historical Fiction Recommendation