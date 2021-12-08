Riot Headline Texas School District Pulls 400+ Books From Shelves After Governor Pressure
Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for December 8, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The NOVL

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by The NOVL

Featured Deals

Gone to the Woods
$2.99 Gone to the Woods by Gary Paulsen
Get This Deal
Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site
$0.99 Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site by Sherri Duskey Rinker
Get This Deal
Hudson and Tallulah Take Sides
$1.99 Hudson and Tallulah Take Sides by Anna Kang
Get This Deal
The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle
$1.99 The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor
Get This Deal