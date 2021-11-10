Book Lover Mugs for Sipping While Flipping Pages

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’m a tea drinker no matter the weather, but when it gets a little cooler, I find myself consuming more tea, as well as seeking out delicious flavored lattes at local coffee shops. I find myself picking up more mugs, too, hoping to find the *perfect* mug for an exact beverage consumption experience — I love a smaller mug for a particularly strong tea flavor, while I love a bigger mug for consuming my two or three wake-up teas in the morning. Among my collection of containers are, of course, plenty of book lover mugs. My favorite might be a hefty Poe-themed mug from Obvious State.

Whether you’re a hot beverage drinker or not, chances are you have a use for a good mug in your life or you know that mugs make for a perfect gift. I’ve pulled together a big range of fun book lover mugs perfect for drinking from or using to add a little bookish spice to your desk or bookshelf.

All of these book lover mugs are broad, meaning that none of them focus on a specific book or author or include quotes attributed to a single author or book. As you’ll see, one of the big mug trends I’m loving is the use of glass. These look so fancy and more, would look nice hanging out on your kitchen counter or mug holder.

Sorry not sorry if you’re not in the market right now because, well, now maybe you’re reconsidering that thought. Indulge. You can never have too many mugs, let alone too many mugs for book lovers.

Sip From These Delightful Mugs For Book Lovers

As an unabashed mood reader, this mug is for me. I’m also here for whatever is inside that mug because it looks delicious. $17

My bookshelves look like this: a little messy and disheveled, with plenty of knick knacks, maybe a cat or two, and clearly well-loved. $17

I dig the vibes of this bookshelf mug, too. $15

The simplicity of the statement to read more books is more than enough to make this mug a winner. $11

This is my kind of way to party hard. $18

Every single day is a good day to read a book. I love the colors of the text on this one and its understated font choice. $17

Everything about this image gives me all of the cozy cool weather vibes. Snag a “Black books are gems” mug for $17.

Sometimes simple is best. How sweet is this whit and pink bookworm mug? $15

Root to rise with a glass floral book mug. $17. See my finger hovering over the “add to cart” button here.

Eye cannot get enough of this glasses mug and how it perfectly captures the reading life. $5

Curl in with a blanket, a good book, and a reminder to anyone coming near you to go away, you’re reading. $19

I do not believe in grammar elitism, but this mug, which is a play on Eats, Shoots and Leaves, is clever. Oxford comma for life. $22

For all of the book witches out there, behold the mug for you. $19

Enjoy a lovely minimalistic ampersand mug. $26

All of the retro vibes without bad retro hair. $12

Get your own personalized reading mug. I love the fantasy feels of this one. $13

For all of the bookish AF folks out there, say it with your mug. $19

Whether you’re a writer or a reader, a good plot twist is what makes for a good book. Why wouldn’t a good plot twist make for a good mug, too? $21

