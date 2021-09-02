Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
A clear sticker that depicts beautiful antique book spines and reads "Read Books and Dismantle Systems of Oppression"

Book Fetish: Volume 471

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
BookClubbish

Book Riot is teaming up with BookClubbish to giveaway a copy of NEVER SAW ME COMING by Vera Kurian and a $100 gift card to Bookshop.org to one lucky winner. Simply fill out the form and subscribe to the BookClubbish newsletter for a chance to win!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 471, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

grey long sleeved pj set depicting Miles Morales as Spider-Man

Miles Morales Pajamas ($50): Get your Spider-Man loving kiddo these fun and comfy PJs!

a sheet of stickers depicting cartoon animals reading

Reading Pipstickers ($3): How cute are these adorable reading characters? Perfect for back to school season!

Photo of woman wearing a black sweatshirt with line drawings of skulls, books, flowers, and other imagery associated with the subgenre of dark academia.

Dark Academia Sweatshirt ($25): Ahem, speaking of back to school season…here is the perfect dark academia vibes addition to your wardrobe!

A set of black and gold bookmarks stylized to look like tarot cards

Tarot Bookmark Set ($11): These gorgeous gold foil bookmarks are just the thing for all your dark, creepy fall reads!

A clear sticker that depicts beautiful antique book spines and reads "Read Books and Dismantle Systems of Oppression"

Feminist Reading Sticker ($4): Read books and dismantle systems of oppression — sounds like our motto!

Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!