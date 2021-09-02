Book Fetish: Volume 471
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 471, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Miles Morales Pajamas ($50): Get your Spider-Man loving kiddo these fun and comfy PJs!
Reading Pipstickers ($3): How cute are these adorable reading characters? Perfect for back to school season!
Dark Academia Sweatshirt ($25): Ahem, speaking of back to school season…here is the perfect dark academia vibes addition to your wardrobe!
Tarot Bookmark Set ($11): These gorgeous gold foil bookmarks are just the thing for all your dark, creepy fall reads!
Feminist Reading Sticker ($4): Read books and dismantle systems of oppression — sounds like our motto!