This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

Despite the advances in ebooks and ereaders, book lovers continue to treasure physical books for their creativity and tactile feel. Bookbinding is an art that dates back to at least 100 BCE and provides readers with an opportunity to not only enjoy the written words of a story but also how the visuals of a book contribute to the reading experience. Books may be bound (AKA held together) with anything from simple glue to elaborate stitching and the materials used vary from leather and linen to metal and even bone. For bookish crafters, DIY bookbinding kits are an opportunity to create something truly one of a kind for your notes, ideas, or stories of your own.

There are many types of bookbinding, from the decorative stitching of Coptic style binds and Japanese bookbinding to French techniques that use strips of leather or linen wrapped around the outside of the book spine. Bookbinding can incorporate techniques like leather punching or reusing old covers to create something new. Some bookbinders even dye or paint their own covers, or make their own paper for an ultra-personalized product. Bookbinding kits give readers an opportunity to connect to the history of book production and make a book of their own that they can treasure.

If you’re just getting into bookbinding, try out this kit that comes with instructions and materials to make three different types of notebooks. $30

If you’re jumping into making more books of your own, this kit contains all the essentials you need, including several types and colors of thread. $20

Once you’re ready to bind hardcovers, check out this set which includes material for three hardcover books. $75

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Let's Do This Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

If you’re interested in creating hand-tied books, this kit has everything you need to get started, including awls and string. $49

Looking to make pocket-sized notebooks? Check out this pocket kit that includes instructions and supplies for two hand-sewn notebooks and 2 mini-folded books. $16

If you want to try Coptic style binding with decorative, stitched binds, this bookbinding kit has supplies for two A5 notebooks. $45

If you want to try Japanese-style binding, this kit will help you create a beautiful notebook. $37

Fans of French-style bookbinding, which uses strips of leather or cloth around the outside of the spine, will love making this French link stitch journal. $48

For the bookbinding enthusiast, this gorgeous leather kit will help keep their supplies organized for their next project. $190

Want to know more about what makes up a book? Check out this great article on the anatomy of books. If you’re looking for more bookish DIY kits, we’ve got a list here!